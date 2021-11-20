Advertisement

Johnson Central beats Corbin 34-13

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a rematch of last season’s region championship, Johnson Central upset Corbin 34-13 to advance to the Class 4A Semifinals.

Golden Eagles interim head coach Steve Trimble says that the late head coach Jim Matney has not been far from the team’s minds.

”It pushes us a lot with Coach Matney, to think about Coach Matney,” said Trimble. “We pray every day for him after each practice its on our minds and our hearts Debbie and the kids on our minds and our hearts and we pray for them everyday and i think its motivating the kids to play hard for the school but also Coach Matney.”

Johnson Central will host Franklin County in the semifinals on Black Friday.

