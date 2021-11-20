Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP celebrate agency’s Honor Guard

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and staff with Kentucky State Police (KSP) celebrated the agency’s Honor Guard for more than 40 years of dedicated service.

Gov. Beshear proclaimed November 11th as Kentucky State Police Honor Guard Day, to mark their 40th anniversary.

“The KSP Honor Guard has provided a professional presence during ceremonies, including those to memorialize Kentuckians lost to COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am thankful to this elite unit for their service and steadfast dedication to honoring the lives of officers and citizens alike.”

The Honor Guard unit represents KSP at various events such as parades, ceremonies and more.

One of the units’ most important duties is to provide funeral honors for retired troopers.

“Over the years, our Honor Guard unit has set the tone for consistency and expertise,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “For decades, they have represented both this agency and the state with a level of professionalism that is to be commended.”

The KSP Honor Guard currently has 13 members.

