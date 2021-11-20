God’s Pantry Food Bank distributes hundreds of ‘Sharing Thanksgiving’ food boxes to families in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of families received the gift of Thanksgiving Saturday, November 20.

God’s Pantry Food Bank Southeast Regional Distribution Center and The Creek Church in London came together to help give families in the area everything they need to make a Thanksgiving meal.

“To be able to feed somebody physically is great, but to also be able to feed them with a smile, with some joy, with some love, with some peace, it feeds the soul,” said Jonathan Gibson, God’s Pantry Food Bank truck driver and warehouse employee.

The Sharing Thanksgiving program helps residents who were referred by agencies in Laurel, Jackson, and Clay counties to receive a Thanksgiving food box.

“It makes me so happy just to see them smile and to just tell them ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’” said Tanner Sams, a volunteer with The Creek Church.

These boxes include a turkey, fresh potatoes, onions, eggs, butter, stuffing, cornbread, and several other items.

“If you’re hungry, that’s the only thing on your mind is ‘I’m hungry,’ but once you feed that and take care of that need, then you start feeding the soul and that’s when you can say, ‘hey, we care about you, we love you, God bless you, here, we’re thinking about you, we’re here to help you all,’ and that right there can go further than one Thanksgiving meal,” said Gibson.

This distribution was a preregistered event, but if you or someone you know is still in need of some assistance this holiday season, God’s Pantry Food Bank has several resources listed on their website.

