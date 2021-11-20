Advertisement

Die-hard Kentucky Wildcat fan enjoys first game back at Rupp since pandemic

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -In Kentucky, you’ll easily find die-hard basketball fans who are proud members of Big Blue Nation.

At 94, Juanita Coffey proudly bleeds blue. Over the years, she’s followed the team all across the country.

“I started out when I was real young, and I’ve been all over,” Coffey said. “I’ve been to all 50 states, I’ve been to Puerto Rico, I’ve been to Maui.”

She rarely misses a tip off, and don’t even think about calling her during a game.

“I live by myself and I watch them on TV. Nobody bothers me.”

For the longest time, she and her granddaughter would head to Rupp Arena to watch the team in-person. They haven’t been able to for some time, and the pandemic made Juanita wait even longer.

“My granddaughter called me and said ‘I have an extra ticket. Do you want to go?’ and that’s all I needed.”

“We went from seeing each other all the time and then the pandemic hit and it was probably a year before I finally got to see her and actually hug her,” said Coffey’s granddaughter Natalie Brown. “That was a big deal, and now we both get to go to a game.”

They’re memories the two will certainly treasure every time the Wildcats hit the hardwood.

Kentucky won the face-off against Ohio 77-59.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Hilton excited for opportunity against Belfry
For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to...
Hillbilly Days scheduled to return to Pikeville in 2022
A former police officer has been found guilty by a federal jury of violating an arrestee's...
Former police officer found guilty of violating arrestee’s civil rights
In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, emergency crews work the scene of a fatal crash...
Kentucky’s roads are getting more dangerous

Latest News

Indictment in TikTok case - 6:00 p.m.
Indictment in TikTok case - 6:00 p.m.
Mountain News at 11 - Laurel Missing Man 11/19
Mountain News at 11 - Laurel Missing Man 11/19
Mountain News at 11 - COVID Numbers
Mountain News at 11 - COVID Numbers
Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash along Charles Street.
Crews battle large fire in Logan; fire marshal says building not up to code