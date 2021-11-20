Crews battling large fire in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters in Logan are battling a large fire Friday night at a car wash, our crew at the scene says.

The fire was reported before 8 p.m. at Beanie’s Supreme Auto Detail along Charles Street.

The Logan Fire Department is asking for extra manpower. Just before 10 p.m., crews were still battling flames.

There’s no word about possible injuries.

Firefighters say there are apartments connected to the top of the car wash that are also involved. They say fighting the fire is challenging due to dead pockets in the building.

The Logan Fire Department chief said he could have lost many firefighters due to the building’s structural dangers. The city of Logan fire marshal is shutting down the building until it’s up to fire code.

Currently, the building is in violation of the state fire code because it had storage units that were turned into makeshift apartments, the chief said.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.