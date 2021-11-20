City of Whitesburg prepping for first ever street light pole decorating contest

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg is prepping for its first ever Street Light Pole Decorating Contest.

Local schools, churches, sorority’s, and businesses are invited to freely register for a light pole.

Participants must supply their own supplies, and there will be a first, second, and third place prize.

Whitesburg Tourism Officials said it is all about friendly competition.

“It’s just a way to get our community to come together to decorate downtown and get it looking festive for our winter wonderland and our Christmas parade on December 10th,” Lee Adams said.

There are 12 poles left, to register you can call City Hall at (606) 633-3700.

Decorations begin December 1st and must be completed by December 3rd.

For more information you can go here.

