Advertisement

City of Whitesburg prepping for first ever street light pole decorating contest

(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg is prepping for its first ever Street Light Pole Decorating Contest.

Local schools, churches, sorority’s, and businesses are invited to freely register for a light pole.

Participants must supply their own supplies, and there will be a first, second, and third place prize.

Whitesburg Tourism Officials said it is all about friendly competition.

“It’s just a way to get our community to come together to decorate downtown and get it looking festive for our winter wonderland and our Christmas parade on December 10th,” Lee Adams said.

There are 12 poles left, to register you can call City Hall at (606) 633-3700.

Decorations begin December 1st and must be completed by December 3rd.

For more information you can go here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Kentucky 3-year-old airlifted to hospital following I-75 crash
North Laurel 5-star guard Reed Sheppard announced today he will be a Kentucky Wildcat.
Reed Sheppard picks Kentucky
Hilton excited for opportunity against Belfry
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff's Office )
Sheriff: Missing man in Laurel County

Latest News

Third annual Turkey Trot hosted at Raven Rock Golf Course
Third annual Turkey Trot hosted at Raven Rock Golf Course
God’s Pantry Food Bank distributes hundreds of ‘Sharing Thanksgiving’ food boxes to families in Laurel County
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Rowan County Middle School
More than 8,000 Rowan County natives to have high-speed fiber Internet
The 1981 Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.
Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP celebrate agency’s Honor Guard