Belfry upsets Bell County 41-20

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOG MOUNTAIN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a battle of legendary coaches, Philip Haywood and the Belfry Pirates upset Dudley Hilton and the Bell County Bobcats, 41-20.

“I told our kids before the game and all week, this is going to be a huge test for you,” said Haywood. “We have to play on the road. We have to kind of prove ourselves because a lot of people gave up on this team early in the year and say ‘eh belfry, they may come along a little bit but not this year.’”

The Pirates will advance to the Class 3A semifinals to play at East Carter.

