Advertisement

12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris

FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.

The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week.

After five years of investigation, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set, and the official would not provide further details.

A representative for Kardashian West declined comment.

Several suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons, including 68-year-old Yunice Abbas, one of the five men accused of carrying out the heist itself, who published a book about it last year.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Hilton excited for opportunity against Belfry
For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to...
Hillbilly Days scheduled to return to Pikeville in 2022
A former police officer has been found guilty by a federal jury of violating an arrestee's...
Former police officer found guilty of violating arrestee’s civil rights
In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, emergency crews work the scene of a fatal crash...
Kentucky’s roads are getting more dangerous

Latest News

Indictment in TikTok case - 6:00 p.m.
Indictment in TikTok case - 6:00 p.m.
Mountain News at 11 - Laurel Missing Man 11/19
Mountain News at 11 - Laurel Missing Man 11/19
Mountain News at 11 - COVID Numbers
Mountain News at 11 - COVID Numbers
At 94, Juanita Coffey proudly bleeds blue. After missing out on the experience of being at a...
Die-hard Kentucky Wildcat fan enjoys first game back at Rupp since pandemic