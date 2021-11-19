Advertisement

WYMT to air Reed Sheppard commitment

North Laurel improves to 17-0.
North Laurel improves to 17-0.(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel junior basketball star Reed Sheppard’s college commitment will air on WYMT on Saturday, November 20, starting at 8:55 a.m.

You can watch the commitment on WYMT, WYMT.com or on WYMT’s Facebook page. You can watch on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and VUit.

The commitment will take place at 9 a.m. from the North Laurel High School’s gymnasium.

WYMT will have full coverage of Sheppard’s decision and highlights of the UK-New Mexico State game in our 7 o’clock newscast Saturday.

