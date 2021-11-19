Weather rollercoaster continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The late fall chill is back in the air on the backside of yesterday’s strong cold front, but a little bit of milder weather is still not out of the question this weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Headed out to region championships on the gridiron tonight? Grab the warm clothes, because it is going to be a chilly one out there! We’re going to be falling through the 30s during the game as we settle back to near 30° for an overnight low under mostly clear skies.

We’re back to a mix of sun and clouds as we head into our Saturday as temperatures moderate just a bit. That sunshine combined with southerly winds will help boost temperatures back into the middle 50s for daytime highs, right where we should be this time of year. We’ll continue to see clouds stream in as we head through the overnight hours as well, with lows down into the lower 40s.

Finishing Up the Weekend

As we close out the weekend and enter our Thanksgiving week, we’ve got some more changes on the way. Another front works into the region by Sunday, increasing our cloud cover and our rain chances as we head through the day on Sunday. We’ll stay in the middle 50s, but cooler weather begins to work in on the back side of this front.

We’re going to be running about ten degrees cooler on Monday, with highs in the middle 40s, but running even cooler on Tuesday, into the upper 30s! That’s just the beginning of what looks to be a cold Thanksgiving holiday week in the mountains. Models also continue to hint at another chance for showers as another front heads into the region for Thanksgiving itself and lingering into Black Friday.

