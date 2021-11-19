Advertisement

WATCH: First responders catch man jumping from fiery Colo. apartment complex

By KKTV and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder released intense video on Thursday showcasing two heroes in action.

KKTV reports the rescue caught on camera occurred during a massive fire at a Boulder apartment complex on Oct. 12. In the video, you can see part of the building engulfed in flames and a person hanging onto the railing of a balcony on the third floor.

“On the count of three, kick out,” one of the first responders is heard yelling to the person in the body cam video.

The video then shows the person falling into the arms of first responders. Boulder police credited police Sgt. Sterling Ekwo and Boulder Fire-Rescue Lt. Joe Gross with the rescue.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the blaze.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet,” a post on the Boulder Police Department’s Facebook page read. “That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A total of 81 units were damaged.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
Holland comes home: Al Holland returns as Hazard head coach

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announces benefits to help Johnson, Morgan, Lawrence Counties - 6:00 p.m.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces benefits to help Johnson, Morgan, Lawrence Counties - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Cameron co-leading nationwide investigation into Instagram’s impact on young people
Coal
State report: coal production and jobs increase in Eastern Kentucky
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill