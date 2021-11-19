USDA invests hundreds of thousands of dollars in projects to improve infrastructure in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second day in a row, officials with the United States Department of Agriculture announced more funding for ongoing projects in Eastern Kentucky.

More than $220 million was awarded Friday for projects that will build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states. More than $800,000 will come into the mountains.

Here is a list of USDA grants for areas in our region:

The City of Mt. Vernon will use $122,000 in grants to purchase a rescue vehicle for the city’s fire department. The vehicle will provide more storage for rescue and safety equipment as well as seating for five firefighters.

The City of Pikeville will use a $500,000 loan and a $348,800 grant to renovate an existing 4,900-square-foot commercial building recently purchased by the city to house the fire department and the ambulance service. Renovations will include creating space for living quarters as well as storage space for emergency vehicles.

The City of Pineville will use a $33,900 grant to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD vehicle for the city’s law enforcement department. This vehicle will serve as an incident command vehicle in addition to being used for patrols and other duties.

Jackson County Fiscal Court will use a $23,000 grant to purchase equipment for the Jackson County Emergency Management department. The equipment will include a Zodiac boat and motor as well as other rescue equipment necessary for rescue calls resulting from flooding and high-water.

Jackson County Public Schools will use a $50,000 grant to establish a container farm at the Jackson County High School, which will include the acquisition of a container farm unit, electrical and water setup, launch supplies, and site preparation. This container farm will help students, families, and entrepreneurs learn how to grow fresh vegetables year-round and improve the local food supply.

Knott County Water & Sewer District will use $76,900 in grants to purchase a ditch witch directional drill for the Water and Sewer departments to make repairs and install water lines for existing and new customers.

Owsley County Fiscal Court will use a $30,200 grant to purchase a 12-passenger public safety vehicle that will replace an older, unreliable one.

Perry County Fiscal Court will use a $50,000 grant to purchase a dump truck and trailer for the Perry County Water and Sewer departments. The vehicle will be used to perform necessary maintenance and haul an excavator to problem areas.

Rowan County Fiscal Court will use a $42,700 grant to purchase an ambulance.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Inc. will use $50,000 in grants to purchase equipment, including a four-seat UTV and trailer, a rescue boat, dive equipment, and jacks.

