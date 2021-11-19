Advertisement

UK student will show off competitive jump rope skills during Macy’s parade

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A UK student is a hop, skip and a jump rope away from making an appearance in the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Competitive jump roper Rachel Yarano’s lifelong journey of jump roping has landed her and the sport on the national stage.

“I have been jumping rope for 18 years,” Yarano said. “With the sport of jump rope, I have traveled all around the world I’ve been to Spain, Portugal and France. All because of the sport of jump rope.”

When she was 5 years old, in kindergarten, her mom took her to a jump rope clinic and the coach said she was a natural, and she has stayed with it ever since.

“My coach was Keith Stokes and he’s still a mentor to me today,” Yarano said.

Yarano says, in the future, she wants to be a workout instructor while infusing the sport of jump roping.

