Toys for Tots need volunteers for upcoming holiday season

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One month ago, we reported volunteers with Toys for Tots South Central Kentucky are preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

“This program, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots has been doing this… we’re going into our 75th year,” said Coordinator for Southcentral Kentucky Toys for Tots, Greg Sims.

However, as the holidays steadily approach, volunteers are worried.

“Our Christmas is much sooner than the Christmas on the calendar because these toys have to get to, in the hands of the families prior to Christmas morning,” he said.

While more than 8,000 children are registered, there is a lack of volunteers.

“The toys don’t get picked up, unpacked, inventory, sorted and then packed for the individual children by themselves. We need 8-10 people here and we’d really like dedicated volunteers,” he said.

For single mom of five Audrey White, she said volunteering her time means the world to her.

“I enjoy doing this because I know I like for the kids to have gifts but I know that moms and dads are working and doing the best they can but sometimes their best is just not enough when it comes to having extra for toys and stuff,” she said.

As the season draws near, Co-Coordinator for Southcentral Toys for Tots Cathy Sims said she wants people to take time to reflect.

“When you’re thinking about you nice and toasty and comfortable with a nice full belly, think about a little 3 year old with no shoes on and no blanket and they’re cold because they don’t have a coat. Think about them and if you think about them just a little bit, go find a box, put a toy in,” she said.

For more information on Toys for Tots or how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.