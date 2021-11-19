Tony Patterson returning as Knox Central boys’ basketball coach

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than 48 hours after tendering his resignation, Knox Central boys’ basketball coach Tony Patterson has confirmed with WYMT that he will return as coach for the 2021-22 season.

Patterson resigned Monday despite leading the Panthers’ three-straight 13th Region titles.

The Panthers start their season at home on December 3rd, hosting Bourbon County at 7:30 p.m. They’ll also play in the WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic spornsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance presented by ARH this season, defending their title.

