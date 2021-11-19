Three of the winningest coaches in Kentucky will be calling plays within 10 miles of each other Friday night

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three of the winningest coaches in Kentucky will all be in Bell County Friday night calling plays. Belfry Head Coach Philip Haywood will be at Bell County with a familiar match up against Coach Dudley Hilton. Coach Larry French will be on his home field at Middlesboro hosting West Carter.

Coach Haywood records 463 wins, Coach Hilton records 409 and and Larry French records 347.

Coach Hilton and Coach Haywood will meet for the 14th time in their Hall of Fame careers Friday night. In 2019 Bell County fell short to Belfry in the state championship game and again in the Regional Finals and in 2020.

Together, the three coaches collect: 1,219 wins, 20 state championship appearances, and 12 titles.

“It’s not all about me and all about them. It’s about these kids and that’s what I’m looking forward to, these kids to have an opportunity in going on,” Coach Hilton said about the three coaching in the same county Friday night.

All three coaches credited their coaching staffs and their players over the years to their success.

“I think we have a lot of coaches and a lot of players that have won a lot of football games for me,” Coach French said.

