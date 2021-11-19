State report: coal production and jobs increase in Eastern Kentucky

(Lexington Herald-Leader) - Coal production and the number of coal jobs have increased in Eastern Kentucky when compared to last year, according to a new state report highlighted in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report was released by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

Total employment in the coal industry in Kentucky averaged just more than 2,600 jobs from July 1 through September 30, which is an increase of 18% from the third quarter of 2020.

Harlan County experienced the largest increase, with more than 200 jobs when compared to 2020, with production up nearly 80% as well.

At the same time, however, the KEEC expects the amount of power generation attributable to coal-fire power plants decrease in 2022.

