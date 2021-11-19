Sheriff: Knox County man arrested after allegedly assaulting father

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into his father’s home and beating him.

The incident happened on November 11. 28-year-old Johnathon Corey Wyatt went to his father’s house, kicked in his back door, and started arguing with him.

Wyatt then hit his father multiple times in the face, arms, and elsewhere with a piece of PVC pipe.

Wyatt was charged with assault and burglary and was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

