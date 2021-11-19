Advertisement

Roundball Previews: Pulaski County Lady Maroons

By John Lowe
Nov. 19, 2021
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Lady Maroons are looking to take the next step in the 12th Region.

“We’ve graduated seniors so the team dynamic is just going to be different this year, it’s just how it is,” said senior forward Madelyn Blankenship. “We’re just focusing on playing together as a team and hopefully like it’s been said make it through district and make it as far as we can in region. That’s always the goal.”

The Lady Maroons tip off the season at Madison Central on Nov. 30.

