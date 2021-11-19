Advertisement

Roundball Previews: Floyd Central Lady Jaguars

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central Lady Jaguars are learning how to play together after their star Katie Jo Moore.

“Last year we had, she was my best friend, Katie Jo, and she, she basically did it all for us,” said senior shooting guard Kamryn Shannon. “And I like how this year we’re all sharing the ball we all have something different we’re good at an dwe all contribute to the team in different ways.”

The Lady Jags open up the season against Perry Central on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man facing several charges following confrontation with neighbor
(AP)
One person dead in Magoffin County car crash
USDA logo
USDA to invest thousands of dollars to benefit homeowners in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

.
Roundball Previews: Pulaski County Lady Maroons
.
Tony Patterson returning as Knox Central boys’ basketball coach
North Laurel improves to 17-0.
WYMT to air Reed Sheppard commitment
KHSAA
Three of the winningest coaches in Kentucky will be calling plays within 10 miles of each other Friday night