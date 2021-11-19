Roundball Preview: Leslie County Lady Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The young Leslie County Lady Eagles are eager to tip the season off in 2021.

“Our goal is to win All-A and win the district and win the region,” said Leslie County head coach Larry Sparks. “Some times folks say that and that should be everyone’s goal honestly. Sometimes it’s more achievable than other times, this year it’s achievable.”

The Lady Eagles open up the season on Nov. 30 against Belfry.

