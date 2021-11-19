Advertisement

Report: Ethics commission alleges Former Sec. of State Alison Lundergan Grimes improperly used her office

By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, the state’s ethics commission has officially alleged former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes improperly used her office for personal and political purposes.

The Executive Branch Ethics Commission alleges that Grimes and her Assistant Secretary of State Erica Galyon both violated state ethics code.

The newspaper reports that Grimes is accused of two ethics code violations.

The first claims she directed her employees to download voter registration information through back channels for a personal purpose.

The second claims that she used her position to create lists of registered Democrats in the state and gave those lists to Democratic candidates at no cost.

So far, Grimes has not commented on the allegations.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
Holland comes home: Al Holland returns as Hazard head coach

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announces benefits to help Johnson, Morgan, Lawrence Counties - 6:00 p.m.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces benefits to help Johnson, Morgan, Lawrence Counties - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky lawmakers hear about more unemployment problems
Gov. Beshear outlines initiatives to upgrade unemployment system
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Cameron co-leading nationwide investigation into Instagram’s impact on young people
Coal
State report: coal production and jobs increase in Eastern Kentucky