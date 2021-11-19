Positivity rate down slightly Thursday as Gov. Beshear announces 40 COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,855 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the case total to 768,656.

509 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 750 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 195 people remain in the ICU, with 100 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 6.18%.

The Governor also announced 40 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 10,394.

68 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Robertson County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 101.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

