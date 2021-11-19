Advertisement

‘Pink Friday’ kicks off in several towns to help promote small businesses

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several small businesses are taking part in the second annual Pink Friday November 19.

This movement was created by Boutique Hub as a unique twist on Black Friday.

Pink Friday allows small businesses the opportunity to offer deals before people decide to buy from large businesses and corporations.

Oak & Willow, Hazard Coffee Company, Shenanigans, Coal Country Candles, Jac-Lin’s, Appalachian Quilt & Craft, Read Spotted Newt, and Appalachian Apparel Co. gathered together to support Pink Friday. By visiting each of these businesses, shoppers can be entered to win a gift basket composed of items from each business.

Several other businesses out in Pikeville also participated in Friday’s events.

If you miss the opportunity to shop during Pink Friday, several of the businesses who participated will also take part in the North Main Shops Christmas Open House on November 20.

