New cemetery dedicated to World War II veteran in Floyd County

The dedication ceremony, held on Veterans Day, named the space the Willard Kinzer Veteran’s Cemetery after local, 93-year-old WWII veteran and business man James Willard Kinzer.(Buddy Forbes)
By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Fiscal Court recently dedicated its newest project to a man who has a rich history in the area.

A 10-acre veterans cemetery in Allen will be planted behind the Stumbo Park and Beaver Valley Golf Course.

The space will offer free plots for veterans who live in Floyd County at the time of their death.

The dedication ceremony, held on Veterans Day, named the space the Willard Kinzer Veteran’s Cemetery after local, 93-year-old WWII veteran and businessman James Willard Kinzer.

Kinzer and his family say they are honored by the dedication and hope the space will provide a sense of comfort and celebration to local veterans.

The space will be renovated and the current Floyd County Shriners Club building is part of the expansion. An outdoor pavilion will be added as well, to allow for expanded services.

The project will begin with a couple of acres and expansion will follow as needed.

