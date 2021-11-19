Advertisement

KSP holds annual Thanksgiving for Kids event in Whitesburg

KSP Thanksgiving Box
KSP Thanksgiving Box(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins and Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Teaming up for a good cause. That is what Kentucky State Police troopers did in Whitesburg Friday morning.

For the sixth year in a row, officials with Post 13 gathered at Food City for their annual Thanksgiving for Kids event.

In the spirit of the upcoming holiday, troopers from the Hazard-based post delivered 300 turkeys to every school in Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry County.

Trooper Matt Gayheart, who helped coordinate the event, told WYMT’s Chas Jenkins it is important to help out the community whenever possible.

Gayheart says they are looking forward to expanding the program to include delivering more turkeys to those in need in the future.

We will have more on this story tonight on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man facing several charges following confrontation with neighbor
(AP)
One person dead in Magoffin County car crash
USDA logo
USDA to invest thousands of dollars to benefit homeowners in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

USDA logo
USDA invests hundreds of thousands of dollars in projects to improve infrastructure in Eastern Kentucky
For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to...
Hillbilly Days scheduled to return to Pikeville in 2022
Allin Sorenson
Longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years took place Friday morning across the mountains
WYMT Sunny
Cooler, but dry, start to the weekend