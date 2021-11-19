KSP holds annual Thanksgiving for Kids event in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Teaming up for a good cause. That is what Kentucky State Police troopers did in Whitesburg Friday morning.

For the sixth year in a row, officials with Post 13 gathered at Food City for their annual Thanksgiving for Kids event.

In the spirit of the upcoming holiday, troopers from the Hazard-based post delivered 300 turkeys to every school in Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry County.

Trooper Matt Gayheart, who helped coordinate the event, told WYMT’s Chas Jenkins it is important to help out the community whenever possible.

Gayheart says they are looking forward to expanding the program to include delivering more turkeys to those in need in the future.

