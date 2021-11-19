Kentucky Chamber of Commerce prepared for legislative session

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce have prepared legislative priorities ahead of the 2022 session which begins in January.

The non-partisan Chamber represents the interests of business leaders across the commonwealth. They partner with research organizations and other interests to educate and promote a business-friendly agenda they believe benefits the entire Commonwealth.

Topping the agenda is a tax overhaul package that seeks to reduce the state income tax.

“Tackling tax reform is a hard thing to, but other states are doing hard things,” said Kate Shanks, the VP of Public Affairs at the Chamber. “If we don’t do this, if we just sort of stand still and keep the status quo, what’s going to happen is other states are going to out compete us.”

In 2018 Kentucky went from a 6% income tax to 5%.

”I think it’s important that we have a tax code that’s fair and I think that it’s important that we are not taxing hard work,” added Shanks.

To educate lawmakers on the income tax options, the Chamber partnered with The Tax Foundation, a group that tries to measure the competitiveness of states in attracting business and promoting economic growth.

When the income tax rate dropped in 2018, the following year Kentucky jumped in Tax Foundation rankings from 36th in competitiveness to 19th.

Shanks added they will, as always, seek to promote Kentucky’s signature industries including bourbon and horse racing.

They also hope to push for legislation addressing the workforce crisis and reforming the criminal justice system.

Another top priority, which will have a big impact on a growing Eastern Kentucky industry, is infrastructure investment.

“The Mountain parkway, of course, is important to Eastern Kentucky. The widening of the Mountain Parkway to get people to jobs and to get goods out is also important,” said Shanks.

Shanks added the Chamber sees the region as great for tourism.

According to Maggy Monhollen, the Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission the region is already attracting a lot of tourists, but more infrastructure would be helpful.

“It’s all about the experience,” said Monhollen. “If people have a terrible experience with traffic and trying to get around they get frustrated, they get aggravated and they don’t want to come back.”

She believes people coming back gives the region a unique opportunity beyond economic stimulation.

“It enables us to portray ourselves in a positive light and to let people know all the great things that we’re known for,” she said.

Sometimes the solution to improving the visitor experience is pointing them towards the natural attractions.

“The Corbin Tourism Commission worked with the city to obtain a grant to install wayfinding signage a few years ago and that has helped tremendously.,” Monhollen said.

The Daniel Boone region of Eastern Kentucky saw nearly 8 million travelers during 2020 which was up from 2019.

Before the pandemic, travel numbers saw Whitley County alone generating $100 million in spending per year. That money generates tax revenue.

“When the government can obtain additional tax dollars we’re able to do more things in the community that people live, work and play in,” said Monhollen.

Kentucky Chamber officials added that investing in infrastructure would not only enhance the tourism industry...But would open up new people to jobs in new areas that may be a long drive right now

