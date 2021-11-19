Advertisement

Kentucky 3-year-old airlifted to hospital following I-75 crash

A three-year-old is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-75 in Campbell County.
(WPTA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUTNY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-year-old is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-75 in Campbell County. The crash occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Friday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two cars were travelling in the left lane of the interstate when one car struck the other while merging into the right lane. This caused the driver of the car to lose control and veer off the road, rolling over, the report said. The driver of the second car was able to come to a controlled stop on the side of the road.

All three in the car that rolled were injured, the report said. One passenger, a three-year-old, was transported by air to the hospital, but only has non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man facing several charges following confrontation with neighbor
(AP)
One person dead in Magoffin County car crash
USDA logo
USDA to invest thousands of dollars to benefit homeowners in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Corbin Christmas at 6pm
Corbin Christmas at 6pm
City of Corbin excited to get the ball rolling on KFC themed musical
City of Corbin prepares for annual Christmas Open House this weekend
Competitive jump roper Rachel Yarano’s lifelong journey of jump roping has landed her and the...
UK student will show off competitive jump rope skills during Macy’s parade
Toys for Tots South Central Kentucky
Toys for Tots need volunteers for upcoming holiday season