Kentucky 3-year-old airlifted to hospital following I-75 crash

CAMPBELL COUTNY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-year-old is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-75 in Campbell County. The crash occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Friday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two cars were travelling in the left lane of the interstate when one car struck the other while merging into the right lane. This caused the driver of the car to lose control and veer off the road, rolling over, the report said. The driver of the second car was able to come to a controlled stop on the side of the road.

All three in the car that rolled were injured, the report said. One passenger, a three-year-old, was transported by air to the hospital, but only has non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

