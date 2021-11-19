Advertisement

Hillbilly Days scheduled to return to Pikeville in 2022

For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to...
For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to Pikeville, Kentucky.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After being canceled for the last two years during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest festivals in Eastern Kentucky is scheduled to return in 2022.

In a post on Facebook, organizers with Pikeville’s Hillbilly Days Festival announced their return dates: April 21st through the 23rd.

Officials with the festival also opened up applications for vendors on Thursday. You can find more info about signing up and more here.

