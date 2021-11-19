Hillbilly Days scheduled to return to Pikeville in 2022

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After being canceled for the last two years during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest festivals in Eastern Kentucky is scheduled to return in 2022.

In a post on Facebook, organizers with Pikeville’s Hillbilly Days Festival announced their return dates: April 21st through the 23rd.

Officials with the festival also opened up applications for vendors on Thursday. You can find more info about signing up and more here.

