LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK offensive lineman Darrian Kinnard will get the opportunity to catch the attention of NFL scouts this winter.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced on its Twitter page that Kinnard accepted the invite.

Kinnard joins Josh Paschal and Yusuf Corker in the game.

The Senior Bowl will be played on February 5 in Mobile, Ala.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.