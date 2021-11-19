Cooler, but dry, start to the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of you could wake up with a little frost this morning, that is if the fog doesn’t get you first.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start our Friday in the upper 20s and low 30s, so it will definitely be chilly. The skies cleared out overnight, but foggy conditions could provide some of us a “warming” blanket to hold in just a little of yesterday’s residual heat.

Sunny skies will warm us up into the mid-40s this afternoon and clear to partly cloudy skies tonight will send us right back down into the upper 20s. Bundle up if you are heading out to any of those Friday night playoff football games.

Weekend Forecast

The first half of the weekend doesn’t look too bad. We’ll increase the clouds through Saturday, but temperatures warm up into the mid to maybe even upper 50s. Sunday, rain chances return to the forecast thanks to another quick moving front boundary. I think most of that moisture is gone by Monday morning, but if any is left over, some snowflakes could fly, because we will drop to around freezing overnight.

Extended Forecast

Much of Thanksgiving week is fairly quiet, but starts chilly. After a few morning clouds on Monday, sunshine will do its best to take us into the upper 30s for highs. We could dive into the low 20s Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will top out around 40 and Wednesday should be around 50 or a little better for highs.

