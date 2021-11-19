Advertisement

Cooler, but dry, start to the weekend

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of you could wake up with a little frost this morning, that is if the fog doesn’t get you first.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start our Friday in the upper 20s and low 30s, so it will definitely be chilly. The skies cleared out overnight, but foggy conditions could provide some of us a “warming” blanket to hold in just a little of yesterday’s residual heat.

Sunny skies will warm us up into the mid-40s this afternoon and clear to partly cloudy skies tonight will send us right back down into the upper 20s. Bundle up if you are heading out to any of those Friday night playoff football games.

Weekend Forecast

The first half of the weekend doesn’t look too bad. We’ll increase the clouds through Saturday, but temperatures warm up into the mid to maybe even upper 50s. Sunday, rain chances return to the forecast thanks to another quick moving front boundary. I think most of that moisture is gone by Monday morning, but if any is left over, some snowflakes could fly, because we will drop to around freezing overnight.

Extended Forecast

Much of Thanksgiving week is fairly quiet, but starts chilly. After a few morning clouds on Monday, sunshine will do its best to take us into the upper 30s for highs. We could dive into the low 20s Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will top out around 40 and Wednesday should be around 50 or a little better for highs.

REMINDER: We are only DAYS away from our 2021-2022 Winter Weather Outlook Special! Don’t forget to tune in Monday night at 7 on WYMT and wymt.com!

Make plans to join us for our Winter Weather Outlook Special at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22nd on...
Make plans to join us for our Winter Weather Outlook Special at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22nd on WYMT and wymt.com!(WYMT)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man facing several charges following confrontation with neighbor
(AP)
One person dead in Magoffin County car crash
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says

Latest News

Big cooldown continues
WYMT Regular Rain
Temperatures fall, rain chances increase thanks to passing cold front
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - November 17, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - November 17, 2021
WYMT Scattered Showers
Temperatures crash behind late week cold front