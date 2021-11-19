City of Corbin prepares for annual Christmas Open House this weekend

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Corbin is prepping for its annual Christmas Open House event this weekend.

Serving as the official kickoff for the holiday shopping season in the city, the event gives people a chance to shop locally for the upcoming holiday.

There will be crafts, pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate, and music performed by the Corbin High School Band.

“It’s something that people look forward to and enjoy and use as a social gathering,” Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said. “After the past 20 months, it’s really nice for us to continue to do outdoor events where people can get together and visit.”

The event takes place in Downtown Corbin this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

