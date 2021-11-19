Breaking down this week’s regional championship games

We have now reached the halfway point of the postseason in High School Football. Let’s take a look at the matchups of interest this Friday.

Class 1A

Williamsburg (7-3) vs. Pikeville (9-2)

How Williamsburg got here: Bye (District Semifinal), defeated Pineville 49-13 (District Final)

How Pikeville got here: defeated Phelps 49-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Hazard 28-6 (District Final)

The Yellow Jackets come into this Friday’s matchup having won four out of their last five with the only loss coming at the hands of Perry Central. Williamsburg is scoring the sixth-most points per game in 1A as Jerry Herron, Jr’s. squad is averaging 36.2 PPG in the ten games they have played. The 21.2 PPG that they are surrendering is good enough for 14th best in class. Quarterback Sydney Bowen is averaging about 160 yards per game through the air, slotting him into seventh-best in class. The junior’s 19 touchdown passes put him in a tie with Crittenden County’s Luke Crider for eighth-most in 1A. Bowen even leads the team in both total rushing yards (472) and rushing touchdowns (six). Wide Receiver Martin Shannon is averaging the fifth-most receiving yards per game in the class at about 67 receiving yards per game. The senior has also caught nine touchdown passes, good enough for ninth-best along with Frankfort’s Larry Carter. The Yellow Jackets have recovered eight fumbles, good enough for a top ten spot in the class.

The Panthers have been on fire the last several weeks as Chris McNamee’s crew has not lost since their matchup against Madison Central on October 1st. During their five-game win streak on the field, Pikeville has pitched three shutouts and have won their games by 34.6 PPG. The Panthers are averaging 32.6 PPG, good enough for eighth-best in 1A. For as good as they have been on offense, Pikeville has been phenomenal on the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers

are allowing just nine points per game which is second-best in class. Running Back Blake Birchfield leads the class in rushing yards per game with 177. The junior’s 19 rushing scores put him in a tie with Russellville’s Jovan Gamble for fourth-most in 1A. The Panthers’ 12 interceptions slot them into a tie for eighth-most in class.

The last time these two schools met was in the region final back in 2018 as the Panthers came away victorious, 57-16.

Class 2A

West Carter (9-3) vs. Middlesboro (9-0)

How West Carter got here: defeated Bath County 51-25 (District Semifinal), defeated Martin County 27-19 (District Final)

How Middlesboro got here: defeated Leslie County 49-6 (District Semifinal), defeated Breathitt County 43-33 (District Final)

After starting the season with a 2-2 record through their first four games, the Comets turned up the heat in district play. Daniel Barker’s team comes into this matchup winners in seven out of their last eight contests, the only defeat coming against non-district foe Russell in the regular-season finale. West Carter’s 28.7 points per game slot them into 14th best in 2A. The Comets have been pretty good defensively as well, allowing the ninth-fewest points per game at 17.8 PPG. West Carter is led by Running Back Cole Crampton as the senior leads the class in rushing yards per game with 153 YPG. Crampton also has the most rushing touchdowns in 2A with 23. Junior Eli Estepp has enjoyed a solid campaign as well as the Quarterback has thrown for 145 passing yards per game and 23 touchdowns, good enough for 11th-best and third-best, respectively. Jackson Bond has 36 receptions this season, making him 11th-best in that statistic in the class while the senior’s nine touchdown catches put him in a tie for fourth-most in the class.

On the other side, the Yellow Jackets look to keep their dream season going. Larry French’s crew has not lost a game this season but had their closest contest since the season opener in their last outing against the Bobcats. Middlesboro comes into this week with the fourth-highest points per game in 2A with 43.1 PPG. They have been just as impressive on defense, by and

large as they have allowed the sixth-fewest points per game with 15.7 PPG in class. Like West Carter, the Yellow Jackets are led by their senior Running Back in Caleb Bogonko. Bogonko’s 140 yards per game on the ground slots him into fourth-best while his 21 rushing scores put him in a three-way tie for third-most in the class. Quarterback Cayden Grigsby’s 172 yards per game through the air is good enough for eighth-best in the class. The sophomore has made great decisions all year long, throwing 19 touchdowns versus only two interceptions. The Yellow Jackets have been opportunistic on defense as they have the sixth-most interceptions with 12 while forcing the fifth-most fumbles with 14.

Class 3A

Belfry (6-5) vs. Bell County (10-2)

How Belfry got here: defeated Pike Central 57-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Lawrence County 21-14 (District Final)

How Bell County got here: defeated Estill County 45-13 (District Semifinal), defeated Rockcastle County 28-8 (District Final)

The Pirates got off to their worst start in more than half a century but since their 0-4 start on the field, Philip Haywood’s crew seems to have righted the ship. Belfry comes into this week having won six out of their last seven including a sweep of the Lawrence County Bulldogs. This game will be about who can impose their will in the trenches more as both teams love to run the football. The Pirates are rushing the ball for 262 yards per game, slotting them into fifth-best in the class. Belfry is averaging 29.5 PPG, good enough for 11th-highest in 3A while they are giving up the 15th-fewest points per game with 22.9 PPG allowed. Senior Isaac Dixon is averaging 115 yards per game on the ground, good enough for eighth best in the class. Dixon’s 16 rushing touchdowns are tied for eighth-most in the class.

“These boys are overachievers.” Those were the words that Head Coach Dudley Hilton used to describe how his team has exceeded expectations this season after beating Harlan County in the regular-season finale. The Bobcats have been in every game that they have played. In their two losses, Bell County dropped the season opener to North Laurel in overtime while their other defeat was to Pulaski County, losing by only three points. The Bobcats are not far behind

Belfry in team rushing, averaging the seventh-most yards per game on the ground in 2A with 253. Junior Dawson Woolum is tallying 128 yards per game on the ground, good enough for sixth-best in the class. The Running Back has also scored the fourth-most rushing touchdowns with 23. Bell County’s 34.1 PPG slot them in seventh-best in the class while their 19 points per game that they are giving up put them right at the tenth spot in 2A. The Bobcats have forced 12 fumbles this season, the third-highest in the class.

The last time these two teams met was in the 3A State Championship Game. That contest ended in a 30-20 victory for Belfry.

Class 4A

Johnson Central (9-1) vs. Corbin (12-0)

How Johnson Central got here: defeated Clay County 56-7 (District Semifinal), defeated Letcher Central 50-14 (District Final)

How Corbin got here: defeated Wayne County 40-8 (District Semifinal), defeated Lincoln County 42-21 (District Final)

The Golden Eagles have enjoyed a great season but it has not come without some adversity. After dismantling Henry Clay to begin the season, Johnson Central had their next two games canceled. Then, the Golden Eagles lost their first regular season contest in more than three years. That followed with the devastating news of Head Coach Jim Matney’s death. Despite all of that, the two-time 4A State Champions have been on a roll as they carry a seven-game winning streak into this week’s matchup against the Redhounds. In fact, Johnson Central has scored more than 40 points in all seven of their victories during this run. The Golden Eagles’ 44.4 PPG is tops in 4A while the 15.2 PPG that they are allowing is eighth-best in the class. Johnson Central’s bread and butter on offense is their rushing attack as they lead the class with 345 rushing yards per game and are one of only four teams that have ran for more than 3,400 yards in 4A. Freshman Zack McCoart is the team’s leading rusher, averaging 98 yards per game on the ground but the Golden Eagles have clearly proven that he is not the only player that can get hot in the running game. The Golden Eagles have five players that have ran for at least 400 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Johnson Central checks into the top five in both pass defense and rushing defense.

As for Corbin, the Redhounds will be looking for revenge against the Golden Eagles as they lost last season’s region final in Paintsville, 28-14. Tom Greer’s squad has played only one game that has been decided by less than 20 points and that was the season opener against Christ School out of North Carolina. Corbin comes into this contest with the second-most points per game in 4A, averaging 43.8 PPG. Defensively, the Redhounds are giving up the fewest points per game in the class, surrendering just 10.3 PPG. Corbin has been a bit more balanced on offense as they are averaging 160 yards per game through the air (seventh-best in 4A) while rushing for 250 yards per game (eighth-best in 4A). Seth Huff leads the team in rushing as the senior’s 127 yards per game slot him into fourth in the class. Huff also leads the Redhounds in rushing scores with 19, good enough for fifth-best in class while fellow senior Seth Mills has the seventh-most rushing touchdowns in 4A with 16. Cameron Combs leads the team in passing as the junior has thrown for 1,338 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and just one interception.

Class 5A

Southwestern (11-1) vs. Frederick Douglass (9-1)

How Southwestern got here: defeated Whitley County 41-6 (District Semifinal), defeated Pulaski County 27-7 (District Final)

How Frederick Douglass got here: defeated Montgomery 57-7 (District Semifinal), defeated Scott County 48-7 (District Final)

The Warriors knocked off archrival Pulaski County for their third consecutive district championship last week. The next challenge for Jason Foley’s squad is to overcome Frederick Douglass as the Warriors have lost to the Broncos in the region final in each of the past two seasons. Not much went right for Southwestern when these two teams met two seasons as that tilt ended in a 44-8 victory for Frederick Douglass. The Warriors played a much better game in Somerset against the Broncos last season but Southwestern came out just on the wrong end, losing in heartbreaking fashion, 21-20. The Warriors are averaging 41.8 PPG, good enough for fifth best in 5A. The defense has been tremendous as well, giving the sixth-fewest points per game in the class at 13.2 PPG. Southwestern has the best rushing attack in 5A, averaging just less than 300 yards per game on the ground at 296 YPG. Tanner Wright is the team’s leading rusher in terms of yards per game as the junior is averaging 81 yards per game to along with ten rushing touchdowns. Senior Giddeon Brainard is producing 75 yards per game and has found

the endzone 11 times this season. The Warriors are in the top ten in both rushing defense and passing defense. Southwestern leads the class in total sacks with 54.

Turning to Frederick Douglass, Nathan McPeek’s crew has been outstanding all season long as well. The Broncos’ only loss came at the hands of 4A heavyweight Boyle County in the regular season finale. Offensively, the Broncos have been sensational as they are averaging the third-most points in 5A at 42.3 PPG and have scored at least 30 points in eight of their nine games on the field. The Lexington-based school has been superb on defense, giving up just 8.9 PPG in the class. Only South Warren is allowing fewer points per game in 5A. The Broncos can run the ball but they rely on their passing game much more as they are averaging 203 yards per game through the air, slotting them into third in the class in that category. Samuel Cornett is fourth in passing yards per game as the senior is averaging right at 200 YPG. The Quarterback has also delivered 22 touchdown passes to go against only three interceptions. The receiving corps is led by Dane Key. The University of Kentucky commit is averaging the eighth-most receiving yards per game with 68 while having the tenth-most catches with 41. Key has seven touchdown receptions this season. The Broncos have 14 interceptions this season, sixth-most in 5A

