Advertisement

Biden to pardon turkeys at White House in Thanksgiving tradition

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The luckiest turkeys this Thanksgiving are “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly.”

Maybe that’s just as well, as peanut butter and jelly are unlikely to show up on many holiday menus.

These two gobblers have been selected by the National Turkey Foundation to be officially pardoned Friday by President Joe Biden.

Instead of ending up on a serving platter, they’ll get to live out their natural turkey lives doing all their turkey things.

Presidential pardons of turkeys are rumored to go back to President Abraham Lincoln when his son asked him to spare a turkey.

The National Turkey Foundation started supplying turkeys to first families in 1947, but presidents ate them until 1963.

That’s when President John F. Kennedy issued the first official pardon.

It didn’t become a regular, annual event until President George H.W. Bush embraced the tradition in 1989.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
David A. Mitchell, 57, had been wanted for first-degree rape, according to the Ashland Police...
Man arrested on rape charges
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man facing several charges following confrontation with neighbor
(AP)
One person dead in Magoffin County car crash
USDA logo
USDA to invest thousands of dollars to benefit homeowners in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury returns for 4th day of deliberations
A Trump appointee, Louis DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as...
Biden to replace 2 DeJoy allies on US Postal board
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is ordering a federal panel tasked with naming geographic...
Interior secretary seeks to remove derogatory US place names
Volunteer Linda Nordin places a meat package into a box with other food at the Northern...
DoorDash’s technological know-how offers help to food banks