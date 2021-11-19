Advertisement

Attorney General Cameron co-leading nationwide investigation into Instagram’s impact on young people

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday he is co-leading a national investigation into Instagram and its parent company Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly known as Facebook) regarding the platform and its impact on the physical and mental health of young people.

“Protecting the welfare of our children is one of our highest callings as a society, and we can leave no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring the safety of our youngest Kentuckians,” said Attorney General Cameron. “After troubling reports surrounding Instagram’s harmful effects on young people, it’s important for us to further examine the company’s actions.”

Cameron is joined by attorneys general from the states of California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

