Argument that began over CB radio ends in man getting shot

UPDATE 11/19/21 @ 4:50 p.m.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a shooting Friday afternoon in Martin County that started with an argument over CB radio.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting suspect is Noah Bolan Jr.

Deputies say Bolan drove to the home of William Danny Johnson where the two met in the driveway and the shooting happened. Deputies say Bolan proceeded to beat Johnson after the shooting.

Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and right side. He was flown to a hospital. Johnson’s son tells WSAZ he was undergoing surgery Friday evening.

Investigators say both men are in their 60s and have known one another since high school.

Bolan faces a first-degree assault charge. The victim’s son says he feels it should be an attempted murder charge.

The sheriff says Bolan drove back to his home and later surrendered to deputies.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Peter Cave Branch. Investigators say Johnson was shot with a revolver that shoots a .410-bore shotgun shell.

When asked what led to the dispute, Martin County Sheriff John Kirk said “Just personal things over the years I think had been built up, hard feelings for many years. The shooter said he’d just taken all he could take.”

ORIGINAL STORY

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An argument that began over CB radio ended with a man shot in Martin County.

After fighting over the radio, the men decided to meet and settle the argument face-to-face, according to the Martin County Sheriff.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com when both men arrived at the location, one pulled out a gun.

The call about a reported shooting came in about 11:09 a.m. Friday, officials say.

The sheriff says the shooting victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and right side. He was flown to a hospital.

Information about possible charges being filed have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.