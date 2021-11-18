USDA to invest thousands of dollars to benefit homeowners in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced more than $3 million in funds to help people living in rural areas across the country, including here in Kentucky.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Thursday. Of the $3.6 million dollars being funneled into Kentucky, almost $322,000 will go to counties in our region.

Below are the funding opportunities for Eastern Kentucky and what the money will be used for:

Kentucky Mountain Housing Development Corporation Inc. will use a $50,000 Housing Preservation Grant to help 10 qualified very-low-income homeowners make needed repairs or improvements to their existing homes in Clay, Jackson, Owsley, Bell and Leslie counties.

Partnership Housing Inc. will use a $141,462 Housing Preservation Grant to help 12 low-income and very-low-income homeowners make needed repairs or improvements to their existing homes in Owsley County.

Homes Inc. will use a $70,531 Housing Preservation Grant to help five qualified very-low-income homeowners make needed repairs or improvements to their existing homes in Letcher County.

Housing Development Alliance Inc. will use a $70,531 Housing Preservation Grant to assist 10 qualified low-income and very-low-income homeowners make needed repairs or improvements to their existing homes in Perry, Knott, Leslie and Breathitt counties.

LKLP, Community Action Council will use a $60,000 Housing Preservation Grant to help eight qualified very-low-income homeowners make needed repairs or improvements to their existing homes in Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

“Regardless of where they live, their race, ethnicity or gender, or the size of the town in which they live, all people must have access to decent housing, clean water and good job opportunities,” Vilsack said in a news release. “This is foundational to a healthy society and stable communities.”

On a related note, in Lee County, Virginia officials with the Appalachia Service will receive a Housing Preservation Grant of $107,656. This Rural Development Investment will allow the Lee County Housing Preservation Project to provide critical rehabilitation and repairs to approximately 10 owner-occupied homes of low and very-low-income households.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.