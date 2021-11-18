Advertisement

Temperatures fall, rain chances increase thanks to passing cold front

WYMT Regular Rain
(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might make it out the door dry this morning, you will likely need the rain gear at some point today. Grab your jacket when you leave, even if you don’t need it early.

Today and Tonight

After a near record-tying day Wednesday at NWS Jackson (we made it to 74, the record was 75), our daytime high for today was at midnight. We have been on a slow slide since. Most locations will start the morning in the upper 50s before sliding into the mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Rain chances start to ramp up after 8 a.m. and will likely stick around through at least 7 or 8 p.m. This system is moving fast, so it should be in and out pretty quick.

Skies clear out tonight and we get chilly. Lows will drop into the upper 20s. You might even be lucky enough to get a glimpse of the lunar eclipse that should happen around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Extended Forecast

Friday will look nice, but much colder than what we were used to earlier the week. Even with full on sunshine, highs will only make it into the low to mid-40s across most of the area. Thanks to increasing clouds on Friday night, temperatures should stay right around freezing.

The weekend is shaping up to start nice but end on a soggy note. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 50s with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday, another system moves into the region, bringing more rain chances and cooler temperatures. I think we get into the mid-50s during the day and the low to mid-30s overnight. That could make for an interesting Monday morning drive. Stay tuned for more details on that!

Speaking of Monday, don’t forget our Winter Weather Outlook Special airs at 7 p.m! You won’t want to miss it!

Make plans to join us for our Winter Weather Outlook Special at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22nd on...
Make plans to join us for our Winter Weather Outlook Special at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22nd on WYMT and wymt.com!(WYMT)

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - November 17, 2021
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday
