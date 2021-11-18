Square dances are back at Carcassonne Community Center after two year hiatus

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After two years, those at Carcassonne Community Center are finally bringing their square dances back.

Seeing a strong demand from the region, the dance will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is five dollars for adults, three dollars for children six through 12, and under six get in free.

Center Chairman Michael Caudill said they are strongly enforcing COVID-19 safety.

“We will have a nurse out front and she will be taking temperatures. We will take a list of everybody that’s attending, with their contact information,” he said. “We expect masks to be worn except when people are eating or possibly when they are dancing because it’s kind of hard to square dance wearing a mask.”

Caudill said if things go well, they will bring the square dance back again in March.

He wants to thank everyone involved including sponsors like Isom IGA.

