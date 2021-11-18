Advertisement

Square dances are back at Carcassonne Community Center after two year hiatus

Square dances are back at Carcassonne Community Center after two year hiatus
Square dances are back at Carcassonne Community Center after two year hiatus(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After two years, those at Carcassonne Community Center are finally bringing their square dances back.

Seeing a strong demand from the region, the dance will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is five dollars for adults, three dollars for children six through 12, and under six get in free.

Center Chairman Michael Caudill said they are strongly enforcing COVID-19 safety.

“We will have a nurse out front and she will be taking temperatures. We will take a list of everybody that’s attending, with their contact information,” he said. “We expect masks to be worn except when people are eating or possibly when they are dancing because it’s kind of hard to square dance wearing a mask.”

Caudill said if things go well, they will bring the square dance back again in March.

He wants to thank everyone involved including sponsors like Isom IGA.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Brush fires were reported Wednesday night throughout parts of eastern Kentucky.
Brush fire in Pike County believed to be arson
Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
Holland comes home: Al Holland returns as Hazard head coach

Latest News

4 ex-coal mine officials cleared in Kentucky fraud trial
In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, emergency crews work the scene of a fatal crash...
Kentucky’s roads are getting more dangerous
Noah Clare and Amber Clare
Noah Clare, child at center of AMBER Alert, found safe
Since kids will be out of school next week, UK HealthCare decided to extend the hours of its...
UK HealthCare extending hours of vaccination clinic for kids next week