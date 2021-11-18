Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Wolfe County Wolves

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Wolves look to get back in the 14th Region championship game in 2022.

“A lot of blood and a lot of sweat and a few tussles here and there but that’s good. That means you’re growing and pushing each other to get better,” added Head Coach Robert Creech.

Wolfe County opens their season at Paintsville on December 1st at 7:30 p.m.

