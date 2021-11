CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Lady Wolves enter 2021 with youth and inexperience, but a ton of enthusiasm.

“We got a few younger girls this year trying to adapt and get them involved and things, but we’re getting better,” said Wolfe County head coach Gary Brown.

The Lady Wolves open up the season at Prestonsburg on Nov. 29.

