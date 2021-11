HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks return a young team with a new head coach.

“I think we’re talented enough to be in the mix at the end, our biggest thing right now is we gotta get some cohesion,” said Head Coach Eric Ratliff.

The Hawks open the season hosting Johnson Central on November 30 that 7:30 p.m.

