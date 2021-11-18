One person dead in Magoffin County car crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a car crash involving two cars on US-460 in Magoffin County. Kentucky State Police say they received a call around 3:46 p.m. on Wednesday about a car crash in the Salyersville community.

During their investigation, troopers discovered that Tyler McCallister, 23, drove his 2007 black Lexus into a truck driven by Cam Price, 51, of Salyersville.

The Magoffin County coroner pronounced McCallister dead at the scene.

We have no word on Price’s condition.

