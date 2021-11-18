Advertisement

NASA: Space station remains at high risk from shot satellite

FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, Saturday, April 24, 2021.(NASA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following this week’s Russian weapons test, NASA said Thursday.

On Monday, Russia launched a missile to destroy a satellite orbiting just above the space station.

NASA said late Wednesday that the highest threat to the station and its seven residents was in the first 24 hours. Hatches between many of the station compartments were closed as a precaution, but they were reopened Wednesday.

The U.S. Space Command is tracking more than 1,500 satellite fragments, but hundreds of thousands of pieces are too small to see. NASA and the State Department have condemned the missile strike, saying it also puts satellites and China’s space station at risk.

NASA said it’s reviewing an upcoming spacewalk and other station operations, to assess the risks before proceeding. The spacewalk to replace a bad antenna is targeted for Nov. 30. The space agency also plans continued inspections for potential damage.

The space station currently is home to four Americans, two Russians and one German.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a plateau in cases, we’re still seeing the tragic impact of the pandemic. Tuesday...
Ky. mother urges vaccinations as son is being taken off life support following COVID-19 battle
This photo shows a school hallway filled with lockers.
Ky. school district extending Christmas break to encourage vaccinations
Biofuel Bitcoin mining in Eastern Kentucky
Service center opening in Eastern Kentucky to aid bitcoin mining operations
Hazard's Al Holland announces retirement
Holland comes home: Al Holland returns as Hazard head coach
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

A man who survived a crippling battle with COVID-19 is pushing forward with the tradition of...
Volunteers help COVID-19 survivor keep holiday lighting tradition, support food bank
Photo Courtesy: Alice Lloyd College
EKY native will assume leadership position at Alice Lloyd College in 2022
Following the designation of a $1 million AML grant from Gov. Beshear and Rep. Rogers,...
Letcher County organization gets $1 million to expand farmer’s market
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
McMichael, who shot Arbery, admits he was not under any threat