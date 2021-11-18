Louisville Postal Service plant prepping for busiest time of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Postal Service is working overtime as the year’s six busiest weeks quickly approach.

To give the public a better understanding of the holiday operations, the Louisville Processing and Distribution Center opened for a behind-the-scenes tour Wednesday afternoon.

“Thirty-five years I’ve always been proud to work with the Postal Service, and this time of year increases that dramatically,” Operations Support Specialist Rick Rosenbury said.

Rosenbury showed reporters how humans and robots alike work together to intake, sort, and output thousands of packages per day.

He said the Louisville P&DC expects to deliver 300,000 pieces of mail per day during the organization’s peak season of Thanksgiving through New Years Eve.

“It’s a fulfilling thing to actually be done during December and actually see that you’ve actually accomplished what you’ve set out to do,” Rosenbury said.

To keep up with the demand, USPS has hired 500 employees in Kentucky; 400 alone in Louisville.

“There’s a lot more teamwork involved this year and now that COVID has died down a little bit, it’s a little less stressful for the employees,” Rosenbury said.

Rosenbury believes the extra hands will allow USPS to rebound from a tough 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the workflow and workforce of the organization.

In October, USPS switched to new service standards, meaning USPS “will increase time‐in‐transit standards by 1 or 2 days for certain mail that are traveling longer distances. By doing so, the Postal Service can entrust its ground network to deliver more First-Class Mail, which will lead to greater consistency, reliability, and efficiency that benefits its customers.”

“It will become more reliable and it’s also a more economical way to transport our items so it will keep us sustainable longer into the future,” USPS spokeswoman Susan Wright said.

According to USPS, 2020′s holiday season was like no other for both the organization and its customers. Package delivery grew nearly 48 percent, driven by the surge in online shopping and ecommerce due to the COVID pandemic.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Postal Service delivered a record 1.1 billion packages.

Wright told WAVE 3 News USPS plans to hire through and after the holiday season. To find more information, click or tap here.

Wright also said the following deadlines to ship packages so they will be delivered by Christmas are as follows:

First Class Mail/Packages: 12/17

Priority Mail Packages: 12/18

Priority Mail Express: 12/23

