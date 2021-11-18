Advertisement

‘Loretta and Conway through their grandchildren’s eyes’: Twitty and Lynn to hit The App stage

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn are hitting the stage at The Appalachian Center for the Arts this weekend.

The grandchildren of Conway and Loretta plan to bring their celebratory show to Pikeville, miles from the hometown of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter.’

“It’s a tribute show, but it’s not a tribute show in the old fashion sense,” said Tre. “It’s more of a view of Loretta and Conway through their grandchildren’s eyes.”

Hitting the stage Friday and Saturday, the duo hopes to shine a light on their grandparents’ lives and legacies, sharing stories of Conway that have never been given the limelight and keeping Loretta’s work as lively as her.

“Conway doesn’t have a documentary or movie about his life, so Tre’s passion- and our passion- is to bring the story of Conway Twitty to audiences,” said Tayla. ”And I love to talk about how Memaw (Loretta) is today... and all the things she’s taught me.”

Lynn said it is more of a party, taking requests and telling stories to those in attendance, keeping Memaw and Poppy’s (Conway) music and memories alive in the mountains.

She said it is exciting to be so close to Butcher Holler and she hopes to make a trip back there in her grandmother’s honor while the duo is in town.

The shows kick off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available for $35.

'Loretta and Conway through their grandchildren's eyes': Twitty and Lynn to hit The App stage
