Letcher County organization gets $1 million to expand farmer’s market

Following the designation of a $1 million AML grant from Gov. Beshear and Rep. Rogers, officials in Letcher County are ready to get to work on the expansion of their farmer's market.(Chas Jenkins)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one organization are ready to get to work on making what is currently a seasonal farmer’s market more permanent.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers announced a $1 million Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program grant is going to the Cowan Community Action Group in Letcher County.

Officials with the group plan to use the money to equip the Whitesburg/Letcher County Farmers Market Pavilion with cold storage, commercial equipment, restrooms, an office and stage, expand the Cowan food service kitchen and equip a food truck.

Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft told WYMT’s Chas Jenkins the city would also like to turn the market into a tourist attraction, potentially bringing in people all year long, increasing the number of buyers and sellers.

