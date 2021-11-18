Letcher County organization gets $1 million to expand farmer’s market

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one organization are ready to get to work on making what is currently a seasonal farmer’s market more permanent.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers announced a $1 million Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program grant is going to the Cowan Community Action Group in Letcher County.

Officials with the group plan to use the money to equip the Whitesburg/Letcher County Farmers Market Pavilion with cold storage, commercial equipment, restrooms, an office and stage, expand the Cowan food service kitchen and equip a food truck.

Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft told WYMT’s Chas Jenkins the city would also like to turn the market into a tourist attraction, potentially bringing in people all year long, increasing the number of buyers and sellers.

He will have more on this story tonight on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.