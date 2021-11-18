Knox County man facing several charges following confrontation with neighbor

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man is facing charges after police say he made threats to kill a woman and her neighbor.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on Orleans Court.

Deputies were called by the woman, who told them Mark Anthony Hoover, 39, of Gray, chased her into her home with a loaded gun, even though she tried to keep him out. When the victim ran to a nearby neighbor’s home, she told police Hoover fired shots in her direction. Police say while the woman was able to get inside that home, Hoover beat on the door and threatened to shoot everyone inside, which included two children.

Once deputies were called, we’re told Hoover took off in a car. They soon found him on Highway 1232 and pulled him over. During a search, deputies found the gun under the passenger seat.

Hoover is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of terroristic threatening.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

