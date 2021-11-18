‘It means a whole lot’: Magoffin County Rescue Squad receives donated fire truck

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Allen Volunteer Fire Department recently donated a fire truck to the city of Salyersville who in turn donated that same truck to the Magoffin County Rescue Squad, much to the squad members’ surprise. Officials say the new truck will be used predominantly in water rescue situations, but add it will be a valuable asset in any rescue operation.

“We’re going to use the truck for floods and stuff,” said Cpt. Dewey Marshall of the Magoffin County Rescue Squad. “Wrecks in the nighttime, its got scene lights on it, which helps a lot.”

The fluorescent green truck was something Captain Carter Conley, who died in September in a breakthrough case of COVID-19, always wanted the squad to have. The truck also means a lot to the other rescue squad members as something to help preserve Conley’s legacy.

“He passed on September 12th of COVID,” said Cpt. Marshall. “Getting this truck brings back a lot of memories to us. It’s his favorite color.”

Along with being his favorite color, the squad plans to make the truck a kind of mobile memorial.

Officials say they plan to officially name the truck “Big C 101″ which was Conley’s nickname and unit number. They also have plans to incorporate decals of Conley on the truck.

“It means a whole lot to the rescue squad,” said Sgt. Jason Slusher of the Magoffin County Rescue Squad. “We will use it the best way we know how.”

