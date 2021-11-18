Gov. Andy Beshear to host EKY leaders at weekly Team Kentucky briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will hold his weekly Team Kentucky update at 12:30 p.m.

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Several leaders from Eastern Kentucky, including Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie, Morgan County Judge-Executive John Will Stacy and Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon are scheduled to be in attendance for a possible economic development announcement.

You can watch it live here once it starts.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.