Gov. Andy Beshear to host EKY leaders at weekly Team Kentucky briefing
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will hold his weekly Team Kentucky update at 12:30 p.m.
The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.
Several leaders from Eastern Kentucky, including Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie, Morgan County Judge-Executive John Will Stacy and Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon are scheduled to be in attendance for a possible economic development announcement.
You can watch it live here once it starts.
