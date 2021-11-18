Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear to host EKY leaders at weekly Team Kentucky briefing

Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday afternoon.(Office of the Governor/KET)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will hold his weekly Team Kentucky update at 12:30 p.m.

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Several leaders from Eastern Kentucky, including Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie, Morgan County Judge-Executive John Will Stacy and Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon are scheduled to be in attendance for a possible economic development announcement.

You can watch it live here once it starts.

